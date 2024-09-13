Good Samaritan helps save trapped, injured teen by moving SUV with forklift

MIAMI - A victim's brother is praising a good Samaritan who he said may have saved his teenage sister's life after a traffic accident Friday morning.

CBS News Miami spoke with the brother off camera at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he told us repeatedly how he wanted to thank the good Samaritan for what he did.

Miami police said the 17-year-old girl was on an electric standup scooter when she was struck by a black SUV at 7:06 a.m. on N.W. 14th St. at Northwest Miami Court.

The girl was trapped underneath the SUV, but fortunately, a construction crew was nearby and a worker used his forklift to lift up the SUV so the girl could be extracted and rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The brother told CBS News Miami that he and family members were with his sister and he said her condition had stabilized and she was going to be OK.

He said family members did not want to identify her or provide a photograph at this point because they wanted privacy.

Miami police spokesman, officer Mike Vega told CBS News Miami that the good Samaritan may have saved the teenager's life.

He said the driver said he did not see her but he has received a ticket for failure to yield. He has not been identified.

Keli Del Gado, who lives near the scene, said, "I hope she will be OK. This is crazy. People need to pay more attention."