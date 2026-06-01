Jury selection in George Pino fatal boat crash trial expected to begin Monday

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of real estate developer George Pino, who is accused of killing a teenage girl in a boat crash in Biscayne Bay in 2022.

While the judge did deny the request from Pino's attorneys last week to move the trial out of Miami-Dade, the judge did say that if on Monday they have a difficult time finding an impartial jury, she would reconsider that request.

The crash occurred near Boca Chita Key in Biscayne Bay in September 2022, killing Pino's daughter's friend, then 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. Now 21-year-old Katy Puig was left with a lifetime of disabilities after the boat crash.

Lucy Fernandez Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

Last week, the judge made several rulings leading up to the start of the trial on Monday.

She ruled that jurors will be allowed to physically observe the boat, which is being storied at the headquarters for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Prosecutors will also be allowed to see a limited number of photos from Fernandez's autopsy.

There would also be limited discussions about two other girls who were injured in the crash.

The defense, though, is asking for alcohol-related evidence to be tossed out. But the judge did not make a ruling on that request during last week's hearing.

The defense is also asking to keep out a written statement that Pino gave on the night of the crash, stating that another boat caused him to crash into the channel marker.

The judge is expected to rule on that on Monday.