Gas prices at Florida pumps continue to decline

TALLAHASSEE -- Gasoline prices in Florida continued to decline last week, but motorists are expected to see an uptick this spring because of an anticipated increase in demand.

The AAA auto club reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida was $3.22 on Monday, down 7 cents from a week earlier.

The lowest average prices were in the Panhandle and the Orlando area, while the highest averages were in South Florida.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said prices have dipped because of a decrease in oil prices. But that ended last week as the U.S. price of oil jumped 4 percent.

"It's very common to see gas prices rise this time of year," Jenkins said. "Gasoline demand in Florida often reaches its highest point of the year during March. That's because warming temperatures entice Floridians, winter residents and spring breakers to all travel Florida roads. In addition, this is the time of year when oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin producing summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than the winter fuel."

The national average price Monday was $3.41.