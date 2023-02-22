Watch CBS News
FWC steps up observation on new invasive species in Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it plans to focus on new nonnative species that are arriving in the state to prevent damage to the state's ecology, economy, and human health.

FWC commissioners discussed a proposal with its staff in February to prevent new nonnative species from invading the state.

The plan consists of running a risk analysis to prove the species poses little to no threat to the state's overall wellbeing.

"You are going to have to prove to us that what you are bringing in is not hurting Florida, that it will not harm our native ecosystem," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto.

As stated by Barreto, species like the Burmese Python and the Tegu already pose a threat here. 

More than 500 nonnative species live in Florida. These species have been introduced by the live animal trade and continue to reproduce.

Therefore, FWC will be closely monitoring what species are being brought into the state. 

For further information about these species in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 1:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

