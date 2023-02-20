Family, friends gather to say farewell to fallen Pembroke Pines police Officer Charles Herring

FORT LAUDERDALE - Family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles Herring gathered Monday morning at Saint Bonaventure Church in Davie for a private service.

This photo of Officer Charles Herring was killed Thursday during a traffic accident. Lighthouse Point PBA

In the afternoon a full honors funeral service will be held at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines. The service is open to the public.

The veteran 54-year-old motorcycle officer died in the line of duty on Feb. 9.

Herring was struck by a falling palm frond on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street, which caused him to lose control and crash. He was rushed for treatment to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Officials said Herring had been with Pembroke Pines police for 22 years and was the father of four children. His children and ex-wife were with him at the hospital.

Herring is the first officer to die in the line of duty at the Pembroke Pines Police Department.