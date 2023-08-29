Franklin chugging north as powerful Cat. 4 hurricane

MIAMI - Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic remains a formidable Category 4 hurricane as it churns to the north.

Tuesday morning, the storm was about 370 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It was moving to the north-northeast at 9 mph with sustained winds of 130 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to pass well to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Bermuda by Wednesday morning.

Steady weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Life-threatening surf and rip currents generated by Franklin are affecting Bermuda and the coast of the

southeast United States. These conditions are expected to spread northward along the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada on Tuesday into Wednesday.