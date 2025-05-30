How Fort Myers Beach is fighting to rebuild after hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton

Restaurants, resorts and residents of Fort Myers Beach are digging deep to recover after being slammed by two hurricanes in 2024 — and say they're not backing down from whatever storm comes next.

Eight months ago, Hurricane Milton dumped up to five feet of sand on Fort Myers Beach, just weeks after Hurricane Helene caused widespread flooding. The destruction followed an already devastating blow from Hurricane Ian in 2022, which wiped out many coastal properties, including the original Yo! Taco shop.

"We had to dig out of both of them," said Brian Thompson of Yo! Taco, which had reopened as a mobile truck after Ian only to be sidelined again by Milton and Helene.

The damage didn't just hit buildings — it hit livelihoods. Melody King, a ship captain who ran a dinner cruise, lost her dream job when Milton struck.

"Hurricane Milton, it literally took my soul," King said. "I then turned around and watched all my neighbors lose their homes. Some of them just barely able to afford the renovations."

Recovery in Fort Myers Beach after Ian, Helene and Milton

Despite the setbacks, many business owners have already rebuilt, some more than once. Thompson's taco shop is now operating in a more secure concrete stall under the Lani Kai Island Resort.

"This is a much better spot," he said. "We have everything here on wheels ready to go… so we won't have to lose everything like we did before."

More local businesses reopen after hurricanes in Southwest Florida

Alex Nelms, a retired Army soldier and self-proclaimed "Shake King," moved from West Virginia with his wife during the pandemic and opened the "Hippie Trippy Ice Cream Experience." The shop was about to open when Ian hit. Then Helene. Then Milton.

"Then we rebuilt. Then we rebuilt. Then we rebuilt. Now, we're back open," Nelms said.

They also launched Kanaloa Beachwear under the Lani Kai, which features hand-decorated items from local designers hoping to revive their livelihoods.

Fort Myers residents focus on hurricane preparedness and training

King, now focused on helping others prepare, is working to recruit and train teens in disaster readiness.

"We're teaching our next generation how to become paid search and rescue workers," she said. "We're going to directly affect the outcome and ensure that what happened after Hurricane Ian doesn't happen again to our community."

Fort Myers Beach recovery driven by community resilience

Residents said lessons from the past storms have given them the strength to stay — and to be ready for whatever comes.

"We've been through the worse," Thompson said. "We know how to get through it: better preparedness."

King added: "We wake up in one of the most beautiful places. We gotta be very strong and more aware of the strength of a hurricane."