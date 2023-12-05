Man in custody after SWAT team called to Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man was in custody Tuesday afternoon after the Fort Lauderdale SWAT team was called to a home for a report of a suspect inside a home and refusing to leave.

Police were called to the 1200 block of NW 23rd Terrace before noon.

No injuries were reported but there was a large police presence outside the house while officers negotiated with the person inside.

Fort Lauderdale SWAT officers respond to report of barricaded person inside home. CBS News Miami

Officials said the person was known to suffer from mental health issues in the past.

Police at the scene said they were investigating reports the man may have hurt a relative's pet dog.