South Florida honors life of teen who disappeared after rescuing sister from rip current, his head washing ashore days later

South Florida honors teen who went missing after rescuing sister from rip current

MIAMI — The South Florida community is remembering the life of a 19-year-old man who went missing after he rescued his younger sister from a rip current. Just days after he disappeared, his head washed ashore on Key Biscayne.

A week after Victor Castaneda Jr. went missing from South Pointe Beach, his loved ones returned to honor his memory.

On the sand he walked along a week before, his family and friends stood in unity, hugging and crying as they remembered the young life that had gone too soon. Wearing "Forever 19" shirts, his sisters talk about the outpouring of support and love shown to their family during this very difficult time.

"He would have loved to see how many people have come and come together and love him wholeheartedly," said Castaneda's sister Chloe.

"My brother was an amazing, amazing person and to know him was to love him," added his other sister Jessica. "He couldn't have been more perfect. The most kind person I've ever known."

Castaneda was one of eight children. As he died saving his little sister from the rip current, his older sisters told CBS News Miami he'll be forever a hero.