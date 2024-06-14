Watch CBS News
1 dead, 4 hospitalized following Fort Lauderdale shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police said a man had died and 4 others were injured following what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in their city on Friday evening. 

Fort Lauderdale police said officers responded to the 2300 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 7 p.m. about a shooting and when they got there, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

All victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators said all victims were adult males. They said one was pronounced dead at the hospital, one was in critical condition, and the other three were in stable condition and expected to survive.

There was a heavy police presence, with at least 12 police cruisers, at the scene. 

Police had closed off several blocks while detectives continued to investigate. 

Authorities had released no additional information. 

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

