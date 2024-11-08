Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International raising parking rates

Parking rates going up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parking at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International will soon cost you more.

For the first time in nearly a decade, parking rates are being increased.

Short-term parking, intended for picking up and dropping off passengers, will still pay up to $36 daily. However, it will take less time to reach the maximum short-term and long-term rates. The new incremental pricing is based on a $2 charge for every 20 minutes parked.

For long-term parking, the new daily maximum rate will be $20 per vehicle, up from $15.

The "first 20 minutes free" grace period for short and long-term parking still applies.

Valet parking will cost $30 per day, up from its current $25 a day.

The new parking rates take effect on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The county's aviation department said the increased revenue will help offset operational costs and support future airport improvements.

"The decision to increase FLL's parking rates was not taken lightly, as fee increases are seldom popular. However, it's no longer fiscally prudent to hold rates at 2015 levels given the current inflationary environment and rising operational expenses," said Mark Gale, the county's Director of Aviation.

The county notes that even with the new rates, parking at the airport will still be among the lowest, or on par, with the state's three other major international airports: Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International is among several major U.S. airports that introduced new parking fees recently to combat rising expenses and balance operational revenues.