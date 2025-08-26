Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue urges boating safety ahead of Labor Day Weekend

First responders are bracing for a big Labor Day holiday weekend on the water. Following recent boat explosions, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is encouraging boaters to stay safe.

"Law enforcement will be out there checking with vessels to ensure we have proper registration, that they have life jackets on board, that they're following the safety requirements in regards to sounding devices and extinguishers, which are very important and also be looking for people who are consuming alcohol," said Deputy Fire Chief Garrett Pingol with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Lucy's Law is now in effect, meaning boat operators face stricter penalties if they leave accidents or provide false information about crashes they are involved in.

The law also sets minimum boating under the influence penalties, in line with those for driving under the influence.

Boat safety protocols emphasized

On Memorial Day a man was killed when a boat exploded in Fort Lauderdale after refueling. Pingol said boaters must follow the proper protocol if their vessel has an inboard motor.

"Make sure its cleared out, make sure its safe, don't take a shortcut and start that vessel too soon after fueling or sitting idle for too long where fumes can accumulate within that blower area in the engine compartment," Pingol said.

He also advised having a medical kit and tourniquet on board and knowing how to respond in an emergency.

"The biggest thing to remember on the water is there's no take-backs. The water and the sea is an unforgiving place, there are very few second chances on the water and you have to be prepared to prevent the issue from occurring and when it does occur, you have to be prepared for the response," Pingol said.