Watch CBS News
Local News

Boat catches fire near Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Miami Special Report: Boat fire investigation underway in Fort Lauderdale
CBS News Miami Special Report: Boat fire investigation underway in Fort Lauderdale 04:47

An investigation is underway after crews battled a boat that was found engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed to CBS News Miami that the boat fire was reported near Port Everglades just before 10 a.m.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where two FLFR boats were seen dousing the charred vessel that was washed ashore on a nearby beach. Firefighters were also seen on the beach near the burnt boat.

The fire does seem to be under control, but it's unclear at this time whether there are any injuries, how the boat caught fire, or whether it impacted activity at Port Everglades.

CBS News Miami is working on confirming the circumstances surrounding the boat fire as the investigation continues.

This is the second boat fire that happened this week in Fort Lauderdale. On Memorial Day, 11 people, including two children, were injured after a vessel exploded at a popular sandbar near 9th Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.