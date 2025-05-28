Boat catches fire near Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says

An investigation is underway after crews battled a boat that was found engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed to CBS News Miami that the boat fire was reported near Port Everglades just before 10 a.m.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where two FLFR boats were seen dousing the charred vessel that was washed ashore on a nearby beach. Firefighters were also seen on the beach near the burnt boat.

The fire does seem to be under control, but it's unclear at this time whether there are any injuries, how the boat caught fire, or whether it impacted activity at Port Everglades.

CBS News Miami is working on confirming the circumstances surrounding the boat fire as the investigation continues.

This is the second boat fire that happened this week in Fort Lauderdale. On Memorial Day, 11 people, including two children, were injured after a vessel exploded at a popular sandbar near 9th Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.