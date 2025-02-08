Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale beach advisory prompted after unknown oily substance found

By Alyssa Dzikowski

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale are being advised to stay out of the water after an unknown oily substance was found along the shoreline, the city's fire rescue announced Saturday.

Ocean Rescue lifeguards are telling people to avoid the water from Riomar Street south to the Port Everglades inlet.

 Red flags have been put out on the beach alerting swimmers of the advisory. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

