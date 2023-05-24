50 people who experienced homelessness graduate from Caring Place program, look to brighter future

MIAMI -- Fifty people who experienced homelessness proudly walked the stage wearing caps and gowns as they graduated from the Caring Place program at Miami Rescue Mission | Broward Outreach Centers.

With an audience of nearly 300 people, the graduates celebrated their accomplishments after successfully completing the rigorous Regeneration Program.

During the course, they made remarkable transformations, secured employment, found safe and affordable housing, and rebuilt relationships that will help them toward success.

The ceremony centered around the theme "You are not forgotten," embodying the mission of the Caring Place, an organization dedicated to fostering hope for over a century.

Keith Cavanaugh, the Director of the Caring Place Broward Outreach Center, opened the ceremony with a prayer, followed by welcoming remarks from Antonio Villasuso, the Miami Center's director. Having overcome addiction himself, Villasuso commended the graduates for their resilience in preparing for their reintegration into society.

Jonathan Allred, a past graduate from 2018 who now works at American Builders Supply, shared his inspiring story and expressed gratitude for the guidance.

"My life has drastically changed and will forever be impacted by those who helped guide and showed me a different way to live," he said.

The graduates also received support from US Senator Marco Rubio, who offered congratulations and emphasized that their achievements benefit not only themselves but also the community by contributing to a more prosperous society.