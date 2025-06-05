Former GOP Congressman David Jolly launches Florida gubernatorial bid as a Democrat

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly, who represented Florida's 13th District from 2014 to 2017, is officially running for Florida governor as a Democrat.

Jolly, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, joins a growing and diverse field in the 2026 race, which includes Republican Congressman Byron Donalds and former Democrat-turned-Independent Jason Pizzo.

In an interview with CBS News Miami's Joan Murray, Jolly explained his decision to run under the Democratic banner, despite the significant voter registration gap favoring Republicans.

"My values align with the Democratic Party. And I think in the state of Florida and the two-party system, the Democratic Party is the right vessel to bring about change, to lead a coalition of Democratic voters, traditional Democratic voters, independents, and common-sense Republicans. I think the Democratic Party can lead that coalition best," Jolly said.

Jolly previously left the Republican Party, citing a lack of alignment with his core beliefs, and spent several years as an independent before recently registering as a Democrat.

"Even when I was in Congress as a Republican, I supported marriage equality, gun control, climate science, campaign finance reform. Republicans didn't want me. Democrats didn't need me. I spent the last six or seven years as an independent, as an MPA in the state of Florida, and I love the independent thought that comes with that. You know, I say I'm for lower corporate taxes, but more gun control. That makes me left and right, and I think most voters have a real independent thought when it comes to politics, but my values have largely always aligned with the Democratic coalition," he explained.

Affordability, culture and party rebuilding at center of campaign

Jolly said his campaign will focus heavily on Florida's affordability crisis, a concern he says affects every community.

"…In the state of Florida, that's impacting everybody, every walk of life, every community. People are concerned about their ability to afford quality housing, their ability to access a quality education, either through the public education system or through the voucher program, utility bills, car insurance. The affordability crisis in Florida is number one for voters, and it's number one for our family. We have young children. This is a lived experience for us. If we don't tackle the affordability crisis, people will continue to ask if they can raise their families in Florida. If they can continue to live in Florida."

He blamed the Republican-controlled legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis for worsening the crisis.

"I think Ron DeSantis has created the affordability crisis by favoring developers over responsible growth, by refusing to fix our property insurance crisis and by failing to address true property tax reform. He has created this moment."

Jolly also criticized the cultural tone set under DeSantis' leadership.

"I also would say that he has created a culture in Florida that does not represent the values that this state can hold. I believe in a state that lifts everybody up, that recognizes, regardless of who you love or who you worship, you're valued, and you're celebrated, that whether you moved here from another country, from another state, or were born here, you're welcome here. We're going to recognize your contribution to our state and our community. I think the culture wars have divided us. I think it's wrong in many ways. I think it's gross. I think we need to return to a value set where everybody is welcome in the state of Florida."

A divided party and a crowded race

Florida Democrats face steep challenges following significant losses in 2024. One of Jolly's opponents, Jason Pizzo, left the Democratic Party and declared it politically dead.

In response, Jolly said, "I disagree, obviously, with Senator Pizzo, but I also will tell you this, I have enormous respect for Senator Pizzo. I respect anyone who follows their political conviction. I did that when I left the Republican Party. I understand his journey. I think he wants to bring about change in the state of Florida, and so do I. I think the way we do that is through the Florida Democratic Party."

Candidates for Florida governor have until June 8–12, 2026, to qualify for the race.