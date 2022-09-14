Florida's public universities ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News and World Report

TALLAHASSEE - Two of Florida's public universities have landed in the top 20 in U.S. News and World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Best Colleges rankings placed the University of Florida (UF) at number 5 and Florida State University (FSU) at 19 on the list of top public universities in the country.

The University of South Florida was ranked among the top 50 public universities in the country at number 42, rising four spots from last year and breaking into the list of the top 100 public and private universities for the first time ever at number 97. The University of Central Florida (UCF) and Florida International University were also in the top 100 public universities nationally, coming in at 64 and 72 respectively.

As of 2021, Florida has been ranked the number one state for higher education for five consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report.

"Florida schools are some of the best in the nation, and these rankings show that our investments in higher education and our focus on providing an affordable, quality education are paying off," said DeSantis in a statement.

Florida schools also earned high rankings in other categories. UF and FSU both ranked in the top 30 colleges for veterans. UCF was ranked 20th for the most innovative schools. Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University was ranked number 7 among the list of public and private historically black colleges and universities.