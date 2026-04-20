Florida wildfire strands Amtrak passengers for over 24 hours

A massive wildfire in Putnam County in northern Florida left Amtrak passengers stranded on a train for more than 24 hours.

One train heading to New York City was forced to turn around, arriving back in Miami Monday night, including one passenger who said he had been on that train for about 38 hours.

He says he and other passengers were left uncertain about what was going on.

"Angry, confused, uncertain, in the dark," said John Reardon.

Reardon, who lives in New York City, says he boarded the train around 7 a.m. Sunday to go back home. He said around 3 p.m. Sunday, the train stopped near Jacksonville.

"Finally, after about 5 hours, they said we're not going to New York, we're going back to Miami," Reardon said. "One stop at a time."

Amtrak said for the safety of its passengers, the train couldn't continue going north because of the fire.

"Amtrak sends a notification to the phone saying, 'Hey, there's an issue with the wildfire, it's too close to the railway,'" said passenger Katrinia Wheeler.

Multiple crews are battling multiple fires in two Florida counties, leaving at least 3,000 acres burned.

"I saw that there was a lot of smoke coming from the woods, and then I saw the fire trucks and emergency services," Wheeler said.

The train that left Miami at 7 a.m. on Sunday returned around 9 p.m. on Monday, leaving passengers frustrated.

Amtrak corporate says they made the decision out of safety for their customers and said customers would receive full refunds and vouchers.