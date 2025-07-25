Texas company sues Florida agency for $7.544 million after helping evacuate Americans from Haiti

A Texas-based company filed a federal lawsuit this week against the Florida Division of Emergency Management, alleging it is owed more than $7.5 million after the firm helped evacuate people from war-torn Haiti in 2024.

TAD Recovery Services, LLC, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the federal Northern District of Florida.

The lawsuit described the company's services as moving "materials, supplies and personnel in and out of various locations around the USA and elsewhere in the world, often on an emergency basis due to catastrophic weather situations and/or rapidly developing geopolitical conflicts."

The lawsuit said the Division of Emergency Management contacted the company in March 2024 "to get involved with helping to evacuate children from the Tim Tebow Foundation in Haiti." It said that "morphed" into the Division of Emergency Management, asking the company to provide broader services related to evacuating Floridians and other people from Haiti.

The lawsuit alleges the company is owed $7,544,031. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an April 24, 2024, news release that the state had rescued 722 Americans from Haiti.