DHS ends parole program for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela nationals; urges self-deportation

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday began issuing termination notices to migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who entered the U.S. under a Biden-era immigration policy, revoking their parole and associated work authorizations effective immediately.

The notices, delivered via email, inform recipients that their temporary permission to remain in the U.S. under the CHNV parole program has been rescinded. Migrants who have not secured another lawful immigration status are now being told they must leave the country right away.

CHNV parole termination affects over 500,000 migrants

The move follows a May 30 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that upheld the program's cancellation by the Trump administration. The CHNV initiative, launched in 2022, allowed more than 500,000 individuals and family members from those four countries to enter the U.S. while awaiting immigration proceedings.

"This program was abused by the previous administration to admit hundreds of thousands of poorly vetted illegal aliens," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, accusing the Biden administration of prioritizing politics over public safety.

She added that ending the program represents a return to "common-sense policies" and an "America First" approach.

Migrants who self-deport could receive $1,000

The Department is encouraging affected individuals to self-deport using the CBP Home Mobile App. Those who comply voluntarily may be eligible for travel assistance and a $1,000 reintegration bonus upon arrival in their country of origin

The CHNV parole program had been a central piece of the Biden administration's efforts to manage mass migration from countries facing humanitarian crises. Its termination signals a significant policy shift in the federal government's handling of immigration enforcement.

