Haitian Americans desperate to return home amid violence and travel restrictions

Haitian Americans stranded in the U.S. say they are growing desperate as ongoing violence and the shutdown of commercial flights into Port-au-Prince keep them from returning to their home country.

Despite a Level 4 travel advisory and mounting dangers, many say their lives and work are in Haiti and they're willing to risk everything to go back.

It's been several months since any commercial airline has landed in Haiti's capital, leaving families separated and humanitarian efforts stalled. The situation became more dire after a Spirit Airlines plane was shot at while attempting to land in Port-au-Prince last November.



"As soon as the airport is open, I will go back"

Pastor Jean Rigaud and his wife, Melande, have been stuck in Miami since February of last year, waiting for a safe way back to Haiti, where they run a church, school, and orphanage.

"As soon as the airport is open, I will go back because they are waiting for me so I'm more effective in Haiti," said Jean.

His wife, Melande, says she shares that urgency - even though she knows the risks. "This is hard to say. I may go; they may kill me too, but this is my country."

The Rigauds say, despite the chaos and bloodshed, Haiti is where they are needed most. Their orphanage houses 50 children, and their school serves hundreds more.

"Life in Haiti is very hard, very tough. There is no life. The children cannot go to school. They're not safe. There is no hospital. They destroy everything," said Melande. Asked why she still wants to return, she simply replied, "This is my country!"

Jean added, "I dedicate my life to stay in Haiti to minister to the good people in Haiti and to help mostly children."



"It's very dangerous to get to Port-au-Prince"

Though the airport in Cap-Haïtien remains open, only one airline currently flies in and out - and it's on the opposite end of the country. Reaching Port-au-Prince by road is treacherous, especially with widespread gang activity.

Sylvain Exantus, who lives in Tabaire near Port-au-Prince, says gangs burned down his home. Now stuck in Miami, he too longs to return but says it's impossible.

"By normal roads, it's very dangerous to get to Port-au-Prince," he said.



Fear for the future amid TPS concerns

Many Haitian Americans are now speaking out in desperation, hoping for stability in Haiti and concerned about their immigration status in the U.S. The Trump administration's plan to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians has added urgency to their situation.

Despite the violence and uncertainty, those like the Rigauds and Exantus say their heart is still in Haiti - and they will return as soon as they can.