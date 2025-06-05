Haiti's full U.S. travel ban, drawing criticism and concern from South Florida Haitian Americans

Haiti is the only country in the Western Hemisphere included in the U.S. government's list of nations subject to a full travel ban, a move drawing concern and criticism from South Florida Haitian Americans and advocacy groups.

The new travel restrictions are set to take effect on Monday. While the ban applies to Haitian nationals, some Haitian Americans are speaking out about its broader implications.

"It actually amplifies the need"

Rebekah Antoine, who was born in Miami but has deep ties to Haiti, told CBS News Miami her plans to move to the country later this month are unchanged.

"It doesn't discourage me. It actually amplifies more of the need of my why, why I am going back to Haiti," Antoine said.

Although she is not directly affected by the restrictions, Antoine acknowledged the difference in experience for Haitian nationals.

"I acknowledge my privilege, you know, I am able to travel freely and, and go back and forth to my country with no stress," she said.

She believes the ban could prevent others from contributing positively to the country. "We know the rhetoric and we see the countries that are listed on the ban and the common denominator of where these countries are located, it should not be a blanket ban."

"Your people are not welcome"

Paul Christian Namphy, political director of the Family Action Network Movement, said the travel ban is being met with "shock and outrage" among the community.

"The majority of the countries are Black. You have 7 of the 12 countries which are in Africa and Haiti," Namphy said.

He urged Haitian passport holders to seek legal guidance before traveling. "We are asking decision makers in the United States to resist these kinds of racist rules taking away our dignity," he said. "What this travel ban is saying is your people are not welcome."