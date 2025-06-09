Trump's new travel ban shakes South Florida families with ties to Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela

Trump’s new travel ban rattles South Florida families with ties to Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela

Trump’s new travel ban rattles South Florida families with ties to Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela

The Trump administration's newly expanded travel ban took effect Monday, triggering confusion and concern among travelers at Miami International Airport — especially those with ties to Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti.

The ban, which applies to nationals from 12 countries and imposes partial restrictions on several others, has left many South Florida residents with family abroad worried about their ability to reunite with loved ones.

The first day of implementation brought mixed experiences for travelers, some of whom were questioned by customs agents, while others passed through without issue.

Travelers from Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti express fear and frustration

Katheleen Areas, who frequently travels to Havana, said the ban has derailed her plans to bring her mother to the U.S.

"That was my plan, but now with these new restrictions, we'll have to keep visiting her instead," she said in Spanish.

Alexis Alvarez, a U.S. resident who just returned from Cuba, said he was surprised by the lack of questioning upon arrival.

"They didn't ask me anything today, not even the usual secondary screening," he said. But his relief is clouded by concern for his family.

"My wife and son can't come now. We'll have to wait until Trump is no longer in office," he added.

New travel restrictions could block thousands of visas

The restrictions vary by country. While Cuba and Venezuela face partial bans due to what the U.S. government calls "inadequate vetting procedures," Haiti is subject to the full travel ban. Haitian travelers reported more scrutiny at the airport.

"They checked to confirm whether my visa was valid under the new rules," said Naray Llany, a Haitian national with a tourist visa issued three years ago. He said customs agents asked about the purpose and duration of his trip.

The Department of State said currently valid visas will not be revoked, but individual customs officers retain discretion at the border.

President Trump has defended the travel restrictions as necessary to protect national security.

"It's about making sure we're enforcing our laws," a spokesperson said.

Still, critics argue the policy disproportionately affects families. One Cuban woman heading to Havana said her relatives back home have now lost all hope of securing a visa.

"They don't have one, and now they won't get one," she said.

According to the American Immigration Council, the updated travel ban could impact up to 34,000 immigrant visas and more than 125,000 non-immigrant visas.