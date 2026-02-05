Dallas Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson pleads not guilty to speeding charge in Florida

Olympic medalist and Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson pleaded not guilty Wednesday to excessive speeding after she was arrested last week in Florida.

On Jan. 29, Richardson was going 104 mph on a state road near Orlando where the speed limit is 65 mph, according to the the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Mug shot of Olympic track star Sha'Carri Richardson after police say she was speeding excessively in Orange County

Deputies said Richardson was also tailgating and crossing lanes of traffic to pass other drivers near Stoneybrook Parkway in Clermont, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG reported.

In police bodycam video obtained by WKMG, Richardson can be seen apologizing to the deputy.

"I did not mean to do that. My phone, I didn't even know my car was speeding," Richardson said.

Deputies also said that Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, also an Olympic sprinter, got to the traffic stop a few minutes later.

He was cited for stopping on a limited-access roadway and refusing to comply with officers' instructions. Then, he was arrested for resisting without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WKMG reported that both Richardson and Coleman met their bond and were later released the same night of the arrest. He also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Gold medallist in the men's 4x100m relay event US' Christian Coleman (L) poses with compatriot and fellow gold medallist in the women's 4x100m relay event Sha'Carri Richardson for portraits during a studio photo session on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 21, 2025.

The charges Richardson faces stems from a new state law that passed last year making it a criminal offense to drive 100 mph or more in a manner "that endangers people or property." First-time offenders can face a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail or both.

This is not Richardson's first run-in with the law.

Richardson was previously arrested in August of last year, charged with domestic violence at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The incident occurred at a TSA checkpoint where the arrest report said Richardson and a man got into an argument that turned physical.

Police found through security footage that Richardson allegedly pushed the man, who told authorities she was his girlfriend, and he fell into a nearby column. The video also allegedly showed the man attempting to walk away from Richardson when police say she also threw a pair of headphones at him.

Police said the man didn't want to press charges, so she was released soon after.

Richardson was scheduled to fly to Eugene, Oregon for the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, according to police.

The Dallas native earned her first Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of Team USA's 4x100-meter relay team. She also secured a solo silver medal in the 100 meter race.