Dallas native, Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson arrested in Orlando for speeding over 100 mph

Dallas native and Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson has been arrested in Orlando, Florida for allegedly driving over 100 mph on Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a deputy pulled over a vehicle for traveling at 104 mph, tailgating and crossing lanes of traffic to pass other drivers on S.R. 429, near Stoneybrook Parkway. The sheriff's office said Richardson was the driver.

She is charged with dangerous excessive speeding.

Previous arrest at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

Richardson was previously arrested in August of last year on a domestic violence charge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The incident occurred at a TSA checkpoint where Richardson and a man got into an argument, according to the report detailed by the arresting officer.

After viewing security footage, police found that Richardson allegedly pushed the man, and he fell into a nearby column. The video also allegedly showed the man attempting to walk away from Richardson. Richardson also threw a pair of headphones at him, police say. The man told police Richardson was his girlfriend. He didn't want to pursue charges, police said.

In 2023, the track at John Kincaide Stadium in South Dallas, where Richardson got her start, was renamed the Sha'Carri Richardson Track after a unanimous vote by the Dallas ISD board of trustees. Nov. 10 was also officially named Sha'Carri Richardson Day in Dallas.