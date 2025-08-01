Sha'Carri Richardson arrested on domestic violence charge at Seattle airport, police say

Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested Sunday on a domestic violence charge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to a police report obtained by CBS News.

The incident occurred at a TSA checkpoint where Richardson, 25, and a man got into an argument, according to the report detailed by the arresting officer.

After viewing security footage, police found that Richardson allegedly pushed the man, and he fell into a nearby column.

The video also allegedly showed the man attempting to walk away from Richardson. Richardson also threw a pair of headphones at him, police say.

Richardson was booked at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, on Sunday and was released Monday, jail records show.

The man told police Richardson was his girlfriend. He didn't want to pursue charges, police said.

CBS News reached out to Richardson's agent.

Police said Richardson was scheduled to fly to Eugene, Oregon, which is where the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are taking place through the weekend. She competed on Thursday in the first round of the women's 100, according to USATF race records.

Richardson, who is from Dallas, Texas, earned her first Olympic gold medal in 2024 at the Paris Olympics as part of Team USA's 4x100-meter relay team. She also secured a silver medal in the 100 in 2024.

At the 2020 Olympic trials, Richardson won the 100 but was later suspended for testing positive for marijuana. At the time, Richardson said she used the substance after learning from a reporter that her biological mom had died.