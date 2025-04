Florida Senate hits brakes on higher speed limit proposals

The state's Senate has hit the brakes on proposals to increase speed limits on Florida highways. Senators removed from a wide-ranging transportation bill a proposal that called for increasing the maximum speed on interstate highways and other "limited access" highways, such as Florida's Turnpike, from 70 mph to 75 mph.

Also removed was a proposal to increase the speed limit on divided highways with four or more lanes outside of urban areas from 65 mph to 70 mph. Another proposal would have allowed the Florida Department of Transportation to increase speed limits from 60 mph to 65 mph in areas deemed "safe and advisable."

Republican bill sponsor Nick DiCeglie did not explain reasons for removing the proposals.

A bill in the House, which is ready to go to the House floor, includes increased speed limits.

In 2014, then-Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator, vetoed a similar measure about speed limits, pointing to concerns raised by law enforcement officers.