Florida Senate advances bill that would raise speed limits

A measure that would increase the maximum speed on Florida highways is ready for a full Senate vote.

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Tuesday backed a wide-ranging transportation package that calls for the maximum speed on interstate highways and Florida's Turnpike to be increased from 70 mph to 75 mph.

The bill also would require the Department of Transportation to increase the maximum speed on four-lane divided highways in rural areas from 65 mph to 70 mph. Other roads with 60 mph speed limits could be raised to 65 mph where deemed "safe and advisable."

The bill also would require retrofitting existing traffic signals for remote operations and prohibit land fees being charged for some student pilot programs.

A similar transportation bill with the speed limit changes in the House still has two committee stops before being ready for a full vote.

In 2014, then-Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator, vetoed a similar proposal about speed limits, pointing to concerns raised by law enforcement officers.