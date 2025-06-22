Florida Panthers players thank fans, teammates at Stanley Cup victory rally

The Florida Panthers were honored with a parade and victory rally on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale for their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

The parade on State Road A1A along Fort Lauderdale Beach started around noon. Players on buses waved to the crowds, estimated at nearly 400,000 by the police. At points, players would hop off their respective buses with the Stanley Cup in hand and take it through the crowds lined up along the street so they could get a first hand look at it, some even got to touch it.

The players enjoyed themselves throughout the parade, chatting with fans and signing anything put in front of them.

Just after 1:30 p.m., they assembled on a stage set up on the beach just passed SE 5 Street for a celebration rally. CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein was the master of ceremonies.

Head coach Paul Maurice led off at the podium where he announced a proclamation from the team itself.

"In Southeast Florida, 2025 is the summer of love. We know this, in the history of man, there is no chance that there have ever been this many Cat lovers in one spot," he said.

He then opened his button-down shirt to reveal his t-shirt with two cats on it, each representing a Stanley Cup win. He said his daughter made him do it.

"In truth, so we leave here today together, the men behind me love you and all of you love the men behind me. So, we will ask this of you. The police officers and first responders, for all they do to keep us out of harm's way, this summer let's keep them out of harm's way. That will be our gist to all these people. All of you are a gift to us," he said.

Panthers players express gratitude to fans

The players who followed Maurice also expressed their sincere gratitude for the support shown from the fans and the organization.

Panthers center Aleksander Barkov told the crowd that thanks to them the team was having amazing day and thanked them for their support during the course of the year.

"This is amazing, what a day we are having with you guys, I want to say thank you to you," he said.

Panthers right wing Sam Reinhart said the only thing he's heard all day was that this was the best parade that's ever happened in South Florida, and he has to agree.

"Thank God I missed last year and not this year. I'm going to keep this real short and sweet, in honor of DJ Khaled, 'We da best' and I mean that," he said.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk told the crowd that being at the parade was one of the best days in his life and the thanked everyone for making it fun and safe. He also thanked team owner Vincent Viola and general manager Bill Zito for bringing him on.

"Everybody here, thank you guys so much for making this some of the most fun, and safe, these are memories I'm going to have for the rest of my life," he said.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad thanked the crowd for their support and the organization for believing in him.

"All I have to say is 'Thank you. Thank you, fans, thank you my teammates, thank you Vinny, 11 (expletive) years you believed in me, Billy you believed in me," he said.

When center Sam Bennett, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, was introduced, the crowd started chanting "ten more years."

"This is truly incredible. You know a lot of people, they don't like the way we play. They call us dirty, they call us nasty, they call us bullies. So, I would like to take this time to apologize to absolutely (expletive) no one. We're the double champs and we do what the (expletive) we want," he said.

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky thanked the crowd and said it's been a great year, a great playoff and a great victory. Right wing Brad Marchand wrapped up the rally, telling the crowd he never imagined being part of something so special and he's so happy he doesn't have to play against the Panthers anymore.