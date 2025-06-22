Watch CBS News
Watch Live – 2025 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Celebration

John MacLauchlan
With their 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers last Tuesday night, the Florida Panthers are the Stanley Cup champions for a second year in a row.

Over the last few days, the team has celebrated their win with fans. One popular spot for the celebrations was the Elbo Room bar on Fort Lauderdale beach. Fans showed up in droves to congratulate the players and get a first hand look at, or touch, the Stanley Cup. Many said it was a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives. 

Back-to-back Stanley Cup wins also means back-to-back championship parades and celebration rallies. 

Thousands of fans have packed the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday as the Florida Panthers are honored with a parade and celebration ceremony after their latest Stanley Cup win.  
 

Panthers' Stanley Cup victory parade gets underway in Fort Lauderdale

South Florida bagpipe bands take part in Panthers' victory parade

Trish Christakis reports the bands came from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to celebrate the win.

Panthers fan made his own "Stanley Cup" for the Panthers victory parade

Panthers fans excited for Stanley Cup victory parade along Fort Lauderdale beach

A couple who attended last year's Panthers' Stanley Cup victory parade are excited to see the players again in this year's parade.  

Couple who met at last year's Panthers victory parade excited for the one this year

Panthers fans arrive early for Stanley Cup victory parade and rally

