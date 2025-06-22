Watch Live – 2025 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Celebration
With their 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers last Tuesday night, the Florida Panthers are the Stanley Cup champions for a second year in a row.
Over the last few days, the team has celebrated their win with fans. One popular spot for the celebrations was the Elbo Room bar on Fort Lauderdale beach. Fans showed up in droves to congratulate the players and get a first hand look at, or touch, the Stanley Cup. Many said it was a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives.
Back-to-back Stanley Cup wins also means back-to-back championship parades and celebration rallies.
Thousands of fans have packed the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday as the Florida Panthers are honored with a parade and celebration ceremony after their latest Stanley Cup win.
