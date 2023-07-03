Florida Panthers make changes to Stanley Cup Final roster: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein reports

MIAMI -- Every summer, rosters evolve in the NHL. The past few years, Panthers general manager Bill Zito has elected to make big moves, like acquiring Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk.

Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito speaks during a news conference about the end of the season, the upcoming draft and next year's team, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Marta Lavandier / AP

This year, Zito's hand was forced with salary cap restraints, a winning team that leads to players getting bigger contracts, likely long term injuries and his usual drive to make the roster better regardless of the previous season's results.

The Cup final against Vegas showed the Cats needed a bigger, deeper team. The front office accomplished that goal July 1 and 2.

Blue Line Bolster

Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour are reportedly likely to miss the start of the season. Add in Marc Staal and Radko Gudas both exiting, and the Panthers had a major need on defense.

So, on day 1 of free agency, they signed 4 defensemen, stretching a limited budget as far as it could go with low risk, high reward deals. Gudas got a big three-year, $12 million deal from Anaheim.

Even if they wanted to pay that, they couldn't. Veteran Oliver Ekman-Larsson signed a one-year low risk "prove it" deal. He was bought out by Vancouver, had injury issues last season, and is a gamble.

Sound familiar?

This is the formula the Panthers have used the last few years with smashing success.

Ekman-Larsson has a great opportunity to turn his career around with the Panthers, like many others have, and can run the team's power play If Montour misses time Also added are former Panther Dmitry Kulikov and veteran Mike Reilly on 1 year, 1 million dollar contracts.

The only multi-year deal is with big defender Niko Mikkola, for 3 years. He has the size and defensive ability the team needs and is still improving at 27 years old. All of these players will play key roles if Ekblad and Motour miss time as is expected. The defensive depth is markedly better than last season.

Duke Heads West

Anthony Duclair resurrected his career in South Florida. Injuries took their toll the last year and a half, so with one year left on his contract, the Panthers freed up his money, got 2 players basically for his salary, and got deeper.

Stephen Lorentz comes to Florida in the trade, a big depth forward.

Then, Zito signed versatile forward Evan Rodrigues with the money Duclair was making. Rodrigues is perfect for the Panthers roster.

He can play all three positions, has speed, and has a good one-time shot. His ability to play cebter ehen needed is important. Remember last season's struggles in the middle when Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, and Anton Lundell were hurt. Rodrigues has had his best NHL seasons the last two years in Pittsburgh and Colorado.

Coach Paul Maurice has lots of flexibility now, whereas last season, his hands at times were tied regarding player usage.

Zitp also signed depth forward Kevin Stenlund, whom he helped draft in Colunbus in 2015. Stenlund could be another in a long line of Panther uner the radar pickups. Like Lorentz, he goes over 6-foot-4 and 200-plus pounds, adding more size and depth, and Stenlund has some skill. These players can also help the one weakness the Panthers had last season, the penalty kill.

Leadership Change

With Gudas off to the west coast and Patric Hornqvist retired, the Panthers will look to have leaders emerge.

It's the natural progression of a winning team with a culture being established. There are plenty of candidates to step further forward with Matthew Tkachuk being front and center. Leadership is the room, and on the ice is a group effort. In the last few years, younger players have had the chance to learn from Hornqvist.

King to Detroit

Goalie Alex Lyon was one of the best South Florida sports stories in years. The "Lyon King" saved the season, and without him, there would not have been a playoff run for the ages. Lyon got a two-year contract from the Red Wings.

The Panthers signed a player with a similar career path to take his place. Anthony Stolarz is 29 years old, has some NHL experience, and has spent most of his time in the AHL.

Just like Lyon, don't be shocked if Stolarz gets NHL time this season and plays well. He was solid on a poor Anaheim team the last 2 seasons. He covers a lot of net at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds.