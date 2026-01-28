Arrest made in connection with reported rape of student on Florida Memorial University campus, police say

An arrest has been made in connection with the reported rape of a Florida Memorial University student early Sunday morning, after Miami Gardens police said the victim was attacked on campus shortly after returning from a nearby bus stop, authorities announced Tuesday.

This news comes one day after police detained a person of interest for questioning in connection to the incident.

What happened at Florida Memorial University?

Miami Gardens police said a student was raped on campus early Sunday morning. According to police, the victim, an international student from Colombia, was attacked after returning to campus from a bus stop on NW 42nd Avenue.

Police said that the suspect whistled at the victim before she sought safety by returning to school grounds, where campus security checked her ID and let her in.

However, police said the suspect jumped a campus wall, chased the victim, and then sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Florida Memorial University students say more security is needed

After word of the sexual assault spread on campus, several students CBS News Miami spoke with said more security was needed.

Adonis Clarke, a freshman at FMU, told CBS News Miami that he was shocked by the reported incident and demanded more security on campus.

We are here to be protected and they are not doing their job," he said. "It's crazy... they need to do a better job. This is not right. Especially at FMU — this is not the first incident to happen and they have to do better."