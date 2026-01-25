Alleged sexual assault under investigation at Florida Memorial University, police say; enhanced security presence on campus

Miami Gardens Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning on the campus of Florida Memorial University, CBS News Miami has learned.

Just before 7:10 a.m., a female student was waiting at a bus stop just off campus near 15800 NW 42nd Ave., when she noticed an unknown man whistling at her, according to police and sources familiar with the investigation.

Concerned for her safety, she returned to campus and checked in with security before heading toward her dorm.

The suspect, described as a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants, reportedly followed her onto campus, pinned her against a building door, and assaulted her before taking off in an unknown direction.

Adonis Clarke, a freshman at FMU, told CBS News Miami that he was shocked by the reported incident and demanded more security on campus.

"We are here to be protected and they are not doing their job," he said. "It's crazy... they need to do a better job. This is not right. Especially at FMU — this is not the first incident to happen and they have to do better."

Following the incident's report, there's an enhanced security presence at FMU's campus. At this time, police are still searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come foward.