FMU student raped on campus after suspect jumps wall; security response under scrutiny

Police are searching for a suspect after a Florida Memorial University student was raped on campus early Sunday morning, according to Miami Gardens police. Authorities say the victim, an international student from Colombia, was attacked at around 6:15 a.m. after returning to campus from a bus stop on NW 42nd Avenue.

Investigators report that the suspect whistled at the victim before she sought safety by returning onto school grounds, where campus security checked her ID and let her in.

However, police say the suspect jumped a campus wall, chased the victim, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

At a Monday night news conference, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt confirmed that the ongoing investigation shows security guards may have seen the suspect enter campus and follow the victim, but did not intervene. "That's what the investigation is showing at this time," Chief Noel-Pratt told CBS News Miami.

Students voiced frustration over campus safety, with one telling CBS News Miami, "Security needs to be a lot better, communication needs to be a lot better, there's a lot that needs to improve."

A letter sent to FMU students says the university is reviewing surveillance footage, increasing patrols, and strengthening security at residence halls and academic buildings.

The suspect is described as a man about six feet tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and note that tips can be provided anonymously.