Person of interest detained in FMU sexual assault investigation

Miami Gardens Police, working alongside Opa-locka Police, detained a man along Northwest 164th Street, less than a mile from Florida Memorial University's campus Tuesday, following a reported sexual battery involving a student.

CBS News Miami cameras were rolling as officers handcuffed the man near the scene. Police have not yet announced whether charges have been filed.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the incident began Sunday when a Florida Memorial University student reported she was at a bus stop in front of the campus when a man allegedly catcalled her. Police say the man then hopped a fence, followed her onto campus, and sexually battered her inside a dormitory.

The incident has shaken nearby residents, some of whom say they had already noticed suspicious behavior in the area.

"I was very livid," said resident Myya Passmore. "I am personally a sexual assault survivor from when I was 16, so this kind of triggered something in me where I wanted to ensure that safety measures were in place in the neighborhood."

On Tuesday, Florida Memorial University's president announced additional security measures, including increased patrols, more staff at campus entrances, and improved lighting across campus.

Passmore says conversations about safety concerns were already underway before the incident amongst residents.

"We were already in conversation before this incident happened about an individual that was just suspicious," she said.

Neighbors are now calling for a stronger police presence beyond the campus itself.

"We matter. We want protection," Passmore added. "We want you to patrol our area, not just when crime happens."

CBS News Miami has reached out to Florida Memorial University officials seeking clarification on who is responsible for campus security and what safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.

We are awaiting a response.

The situation is developing. Check back for updates.