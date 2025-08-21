Florida man arrested after crashing drone carrying meth and fentanyl into home, deputies say

Florida man arrested after crashing his drone carrying drugs into home, sheriff says

A man is facing multiple charges after he flew his drone, allegedly carrying drugs, into a Tampa Bay area home earlier this week, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, a homeowner in Lutz, called the sheriff's office for help after she said a man, later identified as Jason Brooks, came to their front door in the middle of the night looking for his drone, CBS News affiliate WTSP reported.

Lutz is about 15 miles north of Tampa.

Deputies say drone was carrying meth and fentanyl

When deputies arrived, Brooks, 49, tried to explain that he was looking for his drone that may have ended up in the backyard, according to their bodycam video shared by the sheriff's office on Facebook.

Sheriff's investigators said when the homeowners turned over the drone, they found it had been carrying multiple bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The bodycam video shows investigators looking through the bags that had names written on them.

After running a records check, deputies learned that Brook's vehicle was not registered and was missing a proper tag.

Brooks was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell, driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle.