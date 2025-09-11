Florida lowers flags to honor conservative leader Charlie Kirk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday directed that flags be flown at half-staff at all state and local buildings until sunset Sunday to honor conservative leader Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot this week during an appearance at a Utah university.

A tribute to a conservative voice

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, a Christian conservative public figure and prominent media personality," DeSantis wrote in a memo.

"In 2012, Charlie co-founded Turning Point USA to promote conservative values and open dialogue among the youth of America."

Kirk's legacy in engaging young Americans

"As one of the most prominent voices of his time, Charlie worked to help spark conversations that would engage millions of young Americans in civic life and challenge them to articulate their values."

President Donald Trump also issued a proclamation Wednesday ordering that flags be lowered. Kirk, 31, was shot Wednesday at Utah Valley University.