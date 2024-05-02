Florida Lottery's Bright Futures scholarship program awards high schoolers for academic achievement

MIAMI — Parents, listen up! The Florida Bright Futures scholarship program wants to give your high schoolers a leg up.

Every year, the lottery-funded program rewards thousands of Florida students for their academic achievement.

On Thursday, Bright Futures stopped by Hialeah High School to remind students and parents about the amazing opportunity, including who qualifies, how much award money they're eligible for and important deadlines.

For many South Florida students, the scholarship opens the door to higher education.

There are many scholarship awards available and even one of them doesn't require a minimum GPA. For more information, visit floridabrightfutures.gov.