Florida Lottery giving daily pick games players more chances to win

MIAMI - If you like playing the Florida Lottery's daily pick games, like PICK 2 or PICK 3, then we have good news for you.

For a limited time, you have even more chances to win.

Throughout June, $1 million in instant-win prizes will be randomly awarded as $5 cash prize coupons.

From June 1 through June 30, players who purchase any daily pick game ticket (PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, and PICK 5) worth $1 or more will have an opportunity to win a $5 cash prize coupon.

The $5 cash prize coupons can be redeemed immediately or at any time before August 30, 2024, at any store that sells Florida Lottery tickets. Coupons cannot be redeemed by mail.

PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, and PICK 5 drawings are held twice daily, seven days per week, at 1:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Since the games began, there have been more than 55 million winners and ticket sales have generated over $7.9 billion for education.

