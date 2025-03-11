Florida lawmakers push to replace Lt. Governor with "efficiency commissioner"

A proposal that would ask voters next year to eliminate the office of lieutenant governor and create a new Cabinet position of "commissioner of government efficiency" began moving forward Tuesday in the House.

The House Government Operations Subcommittee voted 14-3 to approve the proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 1325), which, if passed by the Legislature, would appear on the 2026 ballot.

The proposal would give the commissioner of government efficiency authority to "audit, investigate and report on fraud, waste and abuse" in the executive branch and in local governments and special districts.

"Right now the watchdog, so to speak, is really spread out of a number of different agencies," said Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is a sponsor of the proposal. He added, "What we're trying to do, specifically with this joint resolution, is consolidate that and empower the people of Florida to make their voices heard and elect someone that makes that their sole responsibility."

What's next?

The first commissioner would be appointed by the Legislature to serve until the office is up for election in 2028. The appointed commissioner would be barred from running for the office.

Under the proposal, 2026 gubernatorial candidates would have running mates, but the lieutenant governor's office would be eliminated effective Jan. 5, 2027.

The proposal is slated to go next to the House State Affairs Committee. An identical Senate proposal (SJR 1756) has not been heard in committees.

The proposal comes as Florida has a vacancy at lieutenant governor after Jeanette Nunez resigned to become interim president of Florida International University.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he will wait until after the legislative session to appoint a successor to Nunez.