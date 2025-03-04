Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his 2025 State of the State address from the Florida Capitol

Florida lawmakers return to Tallahassee Tuesday for the annual 60-day legislative session.

The House and Senate officially went into session around 10 a.m., with House Speaker Daniel Perez marking the passing of two members of the Legislature, Geraldine Thompson and Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

The first order of business, after legislative leaders deliver opening remarks to their members, is Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State address.

Some of the key debates to take place over the next 60 days at the Capitol include illegal immigration, getting rid of property taxes, lowering the cost of homeowners' insurance, and other widely discussed issues ahead of the annual session.

Today's address will outline Gov. DeSantis' vision for the next two months as he looks to set a course for his vision in Florida.