Florida lawmakers push for mandatory death penalty in immigration crackdown

TALLAHASSEE - Undocumented immigrants convicted of first-degree murder or raping children would face mandatory death sentences under bills advanced Wednesday by key House and Senate committees.

The proposals are part of a broader package of measures lawmakers are expected to vote on Thursday during a special legislative session aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement.

Legal challenges and constitutional concerns

The death penalty provision is included in bills (HB 3C and SB 4C) that also criminalize undocumented immigrants over 18 who "knowingly" enter Florida after evading U.S. immigration officers. First-time offenders would face a nine-month jail sentence, while repeat offenses would be felonies with a minimum one-year prison sentence.

House Democrats raised concerns about the constitutionality of the mandatory death penalty. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, pointed to a staff analysis stating that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled mandatory death sentences unconstitutional.

"Why are we moving forward with a bill that we know has unconstitutional language in it?" Driskell asked.

Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, a co-sponsor of the bill, acknowledged that legal challenges were likely but defended the measure as targeting those who commit "the worst of the worst crimes."

Debate over immigration and capital punishment

During a Senate committee debate, Sen. Randy Fine, R-Brevard, cited last year's killing of Georgia college student Laken Riley by an undocumented immigrant as justification for the mandatory death penalty.

"There could be no greater aggravator than the fact that, if you had followed the law, you wouldn't have been here and you couldn't have committed a crime," Fine said.

Sen. Barbara Sharief, D-Broward, strongly opposed the provision, arguing it violates equal protection under the law.

"Creating a separate, harsher punishment for immigrants violates the principles of fairness and due process that define our legal system," Sharief said, also citing concerns about wrongful convictions and racial disparities in capital sentencing.

Supreme Court precedent and legal opinions

Supporters believe the Supreme Court could revisit its stance on mandatory death sentences, but Maria DeLiberato, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, argued the bill contradicts decades of legal precedent.

"It is extremely unlikely the court would overturn 50 years of established precedent — primarily because this proposed bill text attacks the fundamental 6th Amendment right to a jury trial," DeLiberato wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

The Senate committee approved its version of the bill in an 11-7 vote, with Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, joining Democrats in opposition, citing her religious beliefs.

Expanding immigration enforcement

In addition to the death penalty provision, lawmakers advanced an immigration enforcement plan (HB 1C and SB 2C) that would establish a State Board of Immigration Enforcement. The board, composed of the governor, agriculture commissioner, attorney general, and chief financial officer, would coordinate immigration enforcement and distribute $250 million in grants to law enforcement agencies.

The plan also seeks to eliminate in-state tuition rates for undocumented immigrant students, a move that has sparked intense opposition. Critics say the proposal would harm students already enrolled in colleges and universities.

House bill sponsor Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, defended the measure, saying it aims to remove "incentives" for illegal immigration.

However, Florida AFL-CIO lobbyist Rich Templin pushed back, arguing that immigrants come to the U.S. for jobs, not tuition breaks.

"This legislation can't fix this," Templin said. "You as a body can't fix this."

Political tensions over immigration policy

The special session follows a clash between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican legislative leaders over immigration policy. After initially calling a session last month, lawmakers shut it down and launched their own session, passing a bill that would have designated Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson as the state's chief immigration officer.

DeSantis threatened to veto that measure. Following negotiations, House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, and Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, initiated this week's session.

Senate bill sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, called the new legislative plan a "win" for DeSantis, the Legislature, and former President Donald Trump.

"You always have squabbles in families," Gruters said. "But ultimately, for the greater good of Florida and to make sure we support the president, we've got to come together on this issue and a lot of other issues."