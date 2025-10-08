Florida lawmaker files bill to require all state colleges, universities to rename road after Charlie Kirk

Florida creates portal to report anyone with extreme views

Another Republican Florida lawmaker has filed a bill to rename several roadways after the late Charlie Kirk, the right-wing political activist and influencer who was fatally shot in September.

State Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, filed House Bill 113 Tuesday, which would require all of Florida's public state universities and colleges to rename one roadway on their campuses after Kirk.

The bill states that the Florida Legislature will hold back state funds "for any university or institution that fails to redesignate" a road after Kirk within a certain time.

If the bill passes, it will enlist each institution's board of trustees to rename the roadways. See the full list here.

Steele was first elected to the Florida House in 2022. He's currently the vice chair of the House Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee and sits on the chamber's Criminal Justice Subcommittee and Select Committee on Property Taxes.

In a post on "X", announcing he filed HB 113, Steele said, "My goal with this bill is to continue his [Kirk's] legacy through generations of students that will attend our schools and will be faced with many differing ideas."

Bill filed to rename portion of Miami-Dade road

Steele's bill follows one filed by State Rep. Juan Porras, R-Miami, last month. In Porras' measure, HB 33, he requested a portion of a road near Florida International University in Miami-Dade County to be named "Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue."

He shared similar sentiments to Steele as to why he decided to file it, along with his personal ties to Kirk.

If Porras's bill is approved, the measure will take effect on July 1, 2026.