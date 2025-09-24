South Florida lawmaker files bill to rename Miami-Dade road "Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue"

A South Florida Republican lawmaker has filed a bill to rename a Miami-Dade road after Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was assassinated at a Utah university event earlier this month.

This bill would be the first of its kind for the state's 2026 legislative session, which is set to begin on Jan. 13.

Florida House Speaker Juan Carlos Porras, R-Miami, announced he filed House Bill 33 on Sept. 23. It would designate "a portion of S.R. 985/S.W. 107th Avenue between S.W. 24th Street and S.R. 90/S.W. 8th Street" near Florida International University in Miami-Dade County to be named "Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue."

The bill would also direct the Florida Department of Transportation to create "suitable markers" for the stretch of road.

If approved, the measure will take effect on July 1, 2026.

Porras talks about his friendship with Kirk

Following Kirk's death, Porras shared in a message on "X" that he would not be the man that he is without his friendship with Kirk.

"In my earliest years of college, I helped him create one of the first TPUSA (Turning Point USA) chapters in FL at FIU. I am devastated and heartbroken to hear of his senseless assassination, violence has absolutely no place in political discourse," the post read.

Porras has shared several posts about Kirk in the days since, including one about filing HB 33. Porras said he was proud of the bill and "Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue" would honor Kirk's legacy.

Florida takes measures to report violent threats after Kirk's death

As several Florida counties have taken steps to honor Kirk's memory, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the creation of a new portal to report violent threats.

"We must protect before people are shot, before explosives go off," he said. "We must protect before people are injured or lose their lives. Lately, we've seen political violence more so than ever."

The portal is designed to streamline where people can report threats or calls for violence seen online or in person.

Uthmeier also warned that filing a false report through the portal is illegal.