Florida lawmaker eyes TikTok ban on state-issued government devices

TALLAHASSEE -- After the federal government took a similar step, a Florida House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would prevent people with government-issued cell phones and other devices from downloading the TikTok social-media app.

Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, filed the proposal (HB 563) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

The bill would apply to devices issued by state, local and regional government agencies.

Congress in December approved banning TikTok on federal devices.

TikTok has drawn scrutiny because of its Chinese ownership and concerns that data could be shared with China's government.