Florida House Speaker Danny Perez talks budget battles in legislative session, concerns over Alligator Alcatraz

Perez talks legislative session wins, concerns over Alligator Alcatraz

Jim interviews the Republican Miami representative for his take on Alligator Alcatraz. They also discuss this year's legislative session, which stretched until the end of June, because of the inability of lawmakers to pass a budget.

Guest: State Rep. Danny Perez/R- Miami-Dade/House Speaker

More on Alligator Alcatraz

Cuban reggaeton artist Leamsy La Figura, arrested last week in Miami-Dade on assault charges, was transferred to South Florida's new immigration detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz in the Everglades, the singer confirmed in a phone call.

He and other detainees claim they are enduring inhumane conditions at the site, including a lack of access to water, inadequate food and denial of religious rights.

Alligator Alcatraz was built in a matter of days on a rarely used municipal airport located about 50 miles west of the City of Miami. The first group of detainees arrived at the center on July 3, according to state Attorney General James Uthmeier.

La Figura, whose real name is Leamsy Isquierdo, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He was initially held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) before being transferred to Alligator Alcatraz.