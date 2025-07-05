Man confesses to attacking and raping woman near Miami-Dade parking lot, sheriff's office says

A man is facing serious charges after he confessed to attacking and raping a woman near a Miami-Dade County parking lot this week, the sheriff's office said.

According to jail records obtained by CBS News Miami, 41-year-old Daysnel Hernandez was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Saturday morning.

Hernandez is facing multiple charges, including armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is also facing charges from another unrelated incident, which include armed burglary and attempted second-degree murder. CBS News Miami has not confirmed the details surrounding the second incident.

Rape in Miami-Dade County

On Thursday, MDSO began investigating a sexual assault assault case in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

According to the arrest documents, the victim told investigators that she exited her vehicle in a parking lot in the area of 777 NW 72nd Ave. when Hernandez allegedly struck her in the back of her head with a large rock. She continued, saying that he then allegedly covered her mouth as he held a screwdriver against her neck and dragged her into a secluded area.

Hernandez then allegedly proceeded to punch the victim "multiple times" as she tried to escape before he sexually assaulted her while he was still armed with the screwdriver, the arrest documents said.

"The victim begged [Hernandez] not to kill her because she was in fear for her life," the arrest documents said.

The victim then told investigators that Hernandez then ran away toward the parking lot, leaving her with multiple lacerations, abrasions and contusions throughout her body.

Later, MDSO learned that Hernandez was taken into custody by Doral Police for the unrelated incident, where after being read his Miranda rights, he confessed to "raping" the victim and corroborated with her statement, the arrest documents said.