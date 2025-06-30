Trump to attend opening of "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center in Florida, DeSantis says

Washington — President Trump on Tuesday plans to visit a new immigration detention center in South Florida that state officials are calling "Alligator Alcatraz," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

The controversial detention facility is at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades, and has its own runway. DeSantis said the site has been modified "within a matter of days" to also function as a detention center, and he expects the site to be operational Tuesday.

"When the president comes tomorrow, he's going to be able to see," DeSantis told reporters in a press conference in Florida on Monday. The Florida governor said he spoke with the president over the weekend, and Mr. Trump is "very excited" to visit.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the potential visit.

DeSantis called the center an "effective way" to increase the numbers of removals and deportations of unauthorized immigrants as the state seeks to help the federal government's deportation efforts. DeSantis previously told Fox News the facility can hold up to 5,000 detainees.

"They ain't going anywhere once they're there, unless you want them to go somewhere," DeSantis said Monday. "Because good luck getting to civilization. So the security is amazing — natural and otherwise."

Last week, environmental groups filed a lawsuit to block the opening of the facility until it undergoes an environmental review as required by federal law.