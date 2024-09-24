Florida homeless, "Margaritaville" laws to take effect

More than 30 new Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1

More than 30 new Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1

More than 30 new Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly three dozen new state laws will take effect Oct. 1, including a contentious measure that will limit where homeless people can sleep.

Other measures include creating a "Margaritaville" license plate for Parrot Heads, which honors late singer Jimmy Buffett, and requirements about flood disclosures for home buyers.

In all, 34 laws that passed during the 2024 legislative session will take effect, with the homeless changes drawing the most attention.

"Florida has chosen to reject comfortable inaction and tackle this problem head-on," House bill sponsor Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, said in June after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of an Oregon city's ordinance cracking down on public camping.

The new Florida law bars local governments from allowing people to sleep at places such as public buildings and in public rights of way. Local governments would be allowed to designate areas for homeless people to sleep.

Another part of the measure will give legal standing to residents and business owners to file civil lawsuits against local governments that allow sleeping or camping on public property. That part of the law will take effect Jan. 1.

Communities have scrambled in recent months to try to comply with the law. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he hoped Gov. Ron DeSantis would delay enforcement.

"We're doing our best to try to address it. We've staffed our police department, our civilian homeless outreach program, we've doubled it this past year because we feel it's a priority," Trantalis said during a Sept. 1 meeting. "But the mandate from the state is an onerous burden."

Miami-Dade County has considered "tiny houses," managed by a homeless agency, the Homeless Trust, as emergency accommodations to limit the impact of the changes on jails.

Jacksonville rolled out a $13.6 million plan to address the law that included a point person in the mayor's office to address homeless issues, expanded outreach teams and an increase in beds at shelters.

"It's not just about keeping people off the streets. It's about making sure they can become viable members of our society," Mayor Donna Deegan said in July.

Most bills passed during this year's legislative session took effect July 1, including the budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Here are some of the other measures that will take effect Oct. 1:

HB 403: Creates several potential new license plates, including a "Margaritaville" plate - in honor of Buffett - to benefit the SFC Charitable Foundation, Inc. Other potential new plates include Universal Orlando Resort;" "Support General Aviation;" "Recycle Florida;" "Boating Capital of the World;" and "The Villages: May All Your Dreams Come True."

HB 549: Makes it a third-degree felony to be part of a group of five or more people who overwhelm a merchant to conduct retail theft.

SB 718: Makes it a second-degree felony for people who possess fentanyl or similar drugs that result in first responders suffering overdoses or serious injuries.

SB 758: Makes changes to laws about using tracking devices, with exemptions provided under certain circumstances for law-enforcement officers, parents of minors, caregivers of seniors and vehicle owners.

SB 764: Requires medical facilities and rape crisis centers to transfer sexual-assault evidence kits to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement within 30 days.

SB 1036: Increases criminal penalties for immigrants who are arrested for felonies after illegally re-entering the U.S. following deportation for earlier crimes.

HB 1049: Requires disclosing information to home buyers such as whether the properties have had flood damage and notification that homeowners' insurance policies don't include coverage for flood damage.

HB 1235: Makes a series of changes related to sexual offenders and sexual predators, including changing requirements about reporting to authorities at least 48 hours before moving to another state.

HB 1389: Makes changes related to digital voyeurism, including increasing criminal penalties if offenders are age 19 or older and are family members or hold positions of authority over victims.

SB 1628: Includes requiring local governments to complete business impact statements before adopting comprehensive plan amendments and land development regulations.