South Florida programs in place for when homeless get banned from sleeping in public spaces

MIAMI - On October 1st, a new state law goes into effect banning people from sleeping in public spaces.

Already ongoing programs are in place to get those with no place to live, a roof over their heads.

"Every day, our goal is basically working our best to get as many people off the streets as we can," said Kimberly Green, from the Task Force for Ending Homelessness. She's a housing navigator and we rode along with her.

"The person that we're gonna talk to, try to meet up with, he actually wants to go to rehab. Sometimes, he's for it, sometimes he's not. So, we're going to see if he's ready in today," she said.

When we got to the beach, he wasn't there, but Bob Michaels was. He goes by Bubba.

"Where do you sleep? CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked. "Across the street," he said. Eventually, saying it's under overhangs.

Bubba hasn't gotten housing yet, as he waits for Vanessa Samuel and Kimberly to make sure he's okay.

"Even though we're working on housing, we still try to come in and check on them, it just don't end with housing. We still try to provide resources. Give them hope," Samuel said.

Some of those resources come from the community court. Every Wednesday, aside from judicial proceedings for minor offenses, groups that can help with health problems, housing, mental health issues and the like, set up shop for those in need.

"Right now, I'm in the streets, was at the airport. But they are putting me out they have put quite a few out at the airport. So, I'm in the streets right now," said Ronald Garrett.

Garrett has been on the street since last July. He's getting help from community court and the task force. He's hoping for a place to live but is looking for something specific.

"They have places for me. But I don't want to live with nobody. I'm 80 years old," he said.

For the task force, nothing feels better than getting someone off the street and into a home. Kimberly remembers one case well.

"We finally got him into his own apartment. And he cried, and I'm not a crier, but when he cried, it made me cry," Kimberly said.